Annex Coffeehouse Soft Launches in Gulfport

Gulfport’s newest coffee shop had a soft opening Sept. 2. Annex Coffeehouse has a drive-through serving hot and iced coffee drinks with Kahwa coffee. Customers can order inside at the counter, but Annex has no indoor seating.

Annex offers milk alternatives, including oat, almond, and soy. If coffee isn’t your cup of tea, they sell that, too — plus, kombucha and lemonade. Enjoy some breakfast favorites such as bagels, cuban sandwiches, avocado toast, smoothies, açaí bowls, and pastries.

In past lives, this building served as Farm Store, produce stand, and the tasty but short-lived Two Dads, a counter-service comfort food eatery.

At press time, Annex Coffee did not list operating hours. When they do, The Gabber Newspaper will update this article.

Annex Coffeehouse, 5133 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. info@annex-coffee.com

Business Beat

