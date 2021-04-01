Announcements: April 1

Get Involved in Gulfport
The Gulfport Merchants Chamber could always use your help. Here’s how you can be involved with Gulfport. First Friday Art Walk and Third Saturday Indie Night Market need volunteers to assist artists with set-up, as well as ambassadors to stroll the event and help direct people and answer questions. This is a great way to meet your neighbors and get involved with your community. Email volunteer@visitgulfportflorida.com for more.
Apply for an Artist Grant
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, is accepting applications for the Individual Artist Grant Program. Now in its fifth year, these 15 grants provide financial assistance to St. Petersburg resident artists for specific projects. The program is designed to support public engagement of individual work in visual arts, craft arts, dance, music, theater or literature. The applicant’s resume must show commitment to the art form through education, training or professional experience, and must show evidence of exhibition, public performance or being published during the past two years. Applicants may request funding up to $1,000. The grant period is May 1 through September 18. Apply online before April 30 at stpeteartsalliance.org/spaa-individual-artist-grant-program-guidelines.
Be a Part of History
Do you have some extra time? Looking to get out of the house? The Gulfport Historical Society has some open volunteer opportunities. They need volunteers to docent at the museum, as well as painters to get the Art Center ready for its grand opening. They also need people to donate paint (or gift cards to a local hardware store) – for the gallery walls. Additionally, they need help with some handyman projects at the Art Center. COVID-19 protocols in place with masks and social distancing. Email info@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.
Need a Little Help?
Pinellas County has a wealth of assistance information, including food pantry distribution sites, financial assistance, eviction/foreclosure assistance information, internet access help, pet care assistance and more. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day, 727-582-7781, or visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more.
Get Rid of Electronics and Chemicals
The Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center is open, but for the safety of customers and staff, they’ve changed how they handle items. Staff and customers must practice social distancing, and customers must unload their own items. Call Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste at 727-464-7500 or visit pinellascounty.org/solidwaste.
Know When to Water
In the drier season, St. Petersburg residents need to observe twice-a-week watering rules for potable, well and surface water irrigation. Know your zones and days, check for updates or download the watering restrictions fact sheet at stpete.org/water, or call 727-892-5300.
Make a Difference for an LGBTQ Senior
One in five seniors experience the loneliness of social isolation, and LGBTQ individuals are more likely to experience it, according to EPIC Generation. That’s why the organization created the Friendly Caller Program, which fosters multigenerational connections in the LGBTQ community through regular phone calls by trained volunteers. These volunteers offer social support, share meaningful conversations, promote lasting friendships and provide community referrals. Learn more or sign up to volunteer at MyEPIC.org/Generations or call 727-328-5524.
Donate to the Senior Center Pantry
Got extra food? If you do, the Gulfport Senior Center Pantry needs it. They’re looking for non-perishables like tuna, peanut butter, dry cereal, pasta sauce, soups and canned meats. Any Gulfport resident 50 and older can use the pantry. The Senior Center keeps the pantry open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. If you have food to donate, drop it off anytime. If you could use food, bring your photo ID, a utility bill, or bank statement (to prove residence) and your SSI proof of income. Wondering if you can use the pantry? Call Rachel at 727-893-1231.
It’s Always Nice to Get a Call
The City of Gulfport’s Telephone Reassurance Program is more than a morning wake-up call. This free service offers Gulfport residents 50 or older – and their families – comfort, security, and peace of mind. Volunteers make daily calls to registered members. If you cannot be reached, the volunteer follows procedures to confirm all is well. Registration is simple and free. If you or someone you know could use this service, call 727-893-2237 or stop by the Gulfport Senior Center at 5501 27th Ave. S.
Gulfport’s Teen Night Wants You
Register now for Gulfport’s Teen Night Program for middle school kids and teens to age 17. Teens enjoy recreational and social activities, as well as monthly field trips, cooking projects, service projects and overnight lock-ins. The teens get to use the Gulfport Recreation Center’s gymnasium, game room and outdoor area on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Annual registration costs $3 for residents/$25 non-residents. For more, call John at 727-893-1079.