Announcements: April 1

Get Rid of Electronics and Chemicals

The Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center is open, but for the safety of customers and staff, they’ve changed how they handle items. Staff and customers must practice social distancing, and customers must unload their own items. Call Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste at 727-464-7500 or visit pinellascounty.org/solidwaste

Know When to Water

In the drier season, St. Petersburg residents need to observe twice-a-week watering rules for potable, well and surface water irrigation. Know your zones and days, check for updates or download the watering restrictions fact sheet at stpete.org/water , or call 727-892-5300.

Make a Difference for an LGBTQ Senior

One in five seniors experience the loneliness of social isolation, and LGBTQ individuals are more likely to experience it, according to EPIC Generation. That’s why the organization created the Friendly Caller Program, which fosters multigenerational connections in the LGBTQ community through regular phone calls by trained volunteers. These volunteers offer social support, share meaningful conversations, promote lasting friendships and provide community referrals. Learn more or sign up to volunteer at MyEPIC.org/Generations or call 727-328-5524.

Donate to the Senior Center Pantry