Announcements: April 22

Join the Senior Citizens’ Advisory Committee

The Senior Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Aging serves as a liaison between Gulfport’s senior community and the City of Gulfport. Members are appointed by city council, and help advise the city on ways to enhance the quality of life for seniors in Gulfport. Thinking of throwing your hat in the ring? Contact Rachel Cataldo at 727-893-1231.

Dog Park Closing for Annual Maintenance

The City of Gulfport Dog Park, at 313 27th Ave. S., will close the weeks of May 3 and May 10, weather depending, for annual maintenance. The Parks Department will pull weed, fill holes and grade both large and small dog park areas. Resodding begins on May 10 and the city estimates two weeks before the park is reopened. For more, contact Parks and Facilities Superintendent Tim Connor at 727-893-1092.

Donate to the Senior Center Pantry

Got extra food? If you do, the Gulfport Senior Center Pantry needs it. They’re looking for non-perishables like tuna, peanut butter, dry cereal, pasta sauce, soups and canned meats. Any Gulfport resident 50 and older can use the pantry. The Senior Center keeps the pantry open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. If you have food to donate, drop it off anytime. If you could use food, bring your photo ID, a utility bill, or bank statement (to prove residence) and your SSI proof of income. Wondering if you can use the pantry? Call Rachel Cataldo at 727-893-1231.

Gulfport Casino Dinghy Dock Closed

Gulfport Marina Director Denis Frain announced the Gulfport Casino floating dinghy dock temporarily closed for repairs Tuesday, April 13 until further notice. The city will tow any unauthorized boats at the Casino dock to a safe location. All boaters are able to dock at the Gulfport Marina for a fee. For more, contact the Gulfport Municipal Marina at 727-893-1071 or visit mygulfport.us/marina.

Community Band Needs Direction

The New Horizons Band of Gulfport is looking for a music director for its beginning and intermediate concert bands. The New Horizons mission is to give adults at any skill level the opportunity to play music with others. The ideal candidate will have experience conducting in an educational setting, such as a high school, and have some familiarity with appropriate repertoire. Submit resumes to pub.nhbgulfport@gmail.com. More at newhorizonsmusic.org.

