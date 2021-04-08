Announcements: April 8

Be a Helper with CERT

They always say, “Look for the helpers.” Now, you can be one, as a member of Gulfport’s Community Emergency Response Team. CERT trains citizens to help the community during a disaster, as well as assist the city for things like traffic control during planned events. CERT meets at 7 p.m. every third Monday of the month. Call James Wright at 727-893-1022.

Make a Difference for an LGBTQ Senior

One in five seniors experience the loneliness of social isolation, and LGBTQ individuals are more likely to experience it, according to EPIC Generation. That’s why the organization created the Friendly Caller Program, which fosters multigenerational connections in the LGBTQ community through regular phone calls by trained volunteers. These volunteers offer social support, share meaningful conversations, promote lasting friendships and provide community referrals. Learn more or sign up to volunteer at MyEPIC.org/Generations or call 727-328-5524.

Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

COVID-19 vaccination scams are on the rise. Pinellas County authorities encourage residents who have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud to immediately report it to 1-800-HHS-TIPS, tips.hhs.gov; the FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI, ic3.gov; or the CMS/Medicare Hotline, 1-800-MEDICARE.

Need a Little Help?

Pinellas County has a wealth of assistance information, including food pantry distribution sites, financial assistance, eviction/foreclosure assistance information, internet access help, pet care assistance and more. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day, 727-582-7781, or visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more.

Give the Gift of a Lift

Do you have two to four hours a week and a vehicle? You can help seniors in Pinellas County by giving them a lift to and from medical appointments and pharmacies. The service adheres to strict safety protocols, and volunteers do not lift nor transport individuals with wheelchairs. Choose the region of the county that works best for you. Learn more, complete the volunteer application, and choose your orientation at neighborly.org.

Watch the Watchers Virtually

Gulfport’s Neighborhood Watch has gone virtual, which means no matter where you are, you can participate via Facebook. The group meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Find the group on Facebook by searching for “Gulfport, FL Community Crime Watch.” The meetings and group offer Gulfport residents a monitored way to learn about burglaries, stolen vehicles and more. Call 727-893-1022 or email Gulfport’s volunteer coordinator Jim Wright at jwright@mygulfport.us if you want more information.

Get Gulfport on the Go

Check out the newest way to connect in Gulfport: an app for iOS and Android. The official City of Gulfport app gives residents a simple way to ask questions or report potholes, signs, trash or debris, code violations, among other things. Users can submit GPS data and photos, keep track of requests and find direct links to utility bill payment, the city calendar, frequently asked questions, the city employee directory, sanitation department, newsletter sign up and more. Email info@mygulfport.us, call 727-893-1118 or visit mygulfport.us/cityapp.