Announcements: August 19

Teen Volunteers Welcome

Are you a teen who needs to fill community service hours for school or for a scholarship? The Gulfport Public Library here to help. Volunteer, make new friends and improve the library fulfilling your requirements. Email Cailey at cklasson@mygulfport.us or call 727-893-1074 for more.

Get Gulfport on the Go

Check out the newest way to connect in Gulfport: an app for iOS and Android. The official City of Gulfport app gives residents a simple way to ask questions or report potholes, signs, trash or debris, code violations, among other things. Users can submit GPS data and photos, keep track of requests and find direct links to utility bill payment, the city calendar, frequently asked questions, the city employee directory, sanitation department, newsletter sign up and more. Email info@mygulfport.us, call 727-893-1118 or visit mygulfport.us/cityapp.

Eviction, Foreclosure Help and More

If you need help, Pinellas County provides assistance information on eviction and foreclosure assistance, financial assistance, food pantry distribution sites, pet care assistance and more for those negatively affected by COVID-19. Visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more information. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day.

Donate Your Vehicle

Have a vehicle you don’t need? Donate it for a good cause! The Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation is making vehicle donations easy. They handle everything from the free pick-up and sale to getting you donation tax receipts. They accept many kinds of vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and even RVs. Donate your vehicle and know that you helped support programs like the Gulfport Senior Center Fitness Center and the Gulfport Senior Center Food Pantry. Call 727-893-1244 (9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday though Friday) or visit donatecarsforseniors.org.

Are You Prepared for a Storm?

We’ve all done it – scrambled for hurricane supplies at the last minute as a storm is headed our way. The time to prepare is now. Pinellas County has resources for everything you need to prepare for a hurricane, from evacuation zones and shelters, to supply lists and more. Visit pinellascounty.org/emergency or your local municipal building and pick up a copy of the county’s hurricane guide today.

No-Cost Physicals for Students

The new school year is right around the corner, and parents can avoid the cost of required school or sports physicals with some early planning. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County offers Back to School Clinics through August 10 at four of its clinics in area high schools, including Boca Ciega, Gibbs, Largo and Pinellas Park. Students in grades kindergarten to 12 can get physicals, basic dental services, vision/hearing screenings and any needed immunizations, including COVID-19 shots, during their visit. Call 727-249-7591 for an appointment or find more at pinellas.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services.

