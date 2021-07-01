Announcements: July 1

Don’t Be a Scam Victim

Scammers are getting more creative during the pandemic, preying on folks of all ages, backgrounds and incomes. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is here to help, protect and educate consumers on fraud at the gas pump, through telemarketing schemes and sham causes. If you have concerns about charities, consumer issues, or are a victim of fraud, visit floridaconsumerhelp.com or call 1-800-help-fla or 1-800-fl-ayuda en Español.

Healing in a Crisis

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay brings help, hope and healing to people facing serious life challenges. Dial 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to receive free, confidential crisis counseling, along with information and referrals to a crisis center service or to more than 3,000 other community resources. Learn more at crisiscenter.com.

Donate to the Senior Center Pantry

Got extra food? If you do, the Gulfport Senior Center Pantry needs it. They’re looking for non-perishables like tuna, peanut butter, dry cereal, pasta sauce, soups and canned meats. Any Gulfport resident 50 and older can use the pantry. The Senior Center keeps the pantry open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. If you have food to donate, drop it off anytime. If you could use food, bring your photo ID, a utility bill, or bank statement (to prove residence) and your SSI proof of income. Wondering if you can use the pantry? Call Rachel Cataldo at 727-893-1231.

Get Rid of Electronics and Chemicals

The Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center is open, but for the safety of customers and staff, they’ve changed how they handle items. Staff and customers must practice social distancing, and customers must unload their own items. Call Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste at 727-464-7500 or visit pinellascounty.org/solidwaste.

Need a Little Help?

If you do, Pinellas County provides assistance information on eviction and foreclosure assistance, financial assistance, food pantry distribution sites, pet care assistance and more for those negatively affected by COVID-19. Visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more information. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day.

Watch the Watchers Virtually

Gulfport’s Neighborhood Watch has gone virtual, which means no matter where you are, you can participate via Facebook. The group meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Find the group on Facebook by searching for “Gulfport, FL Community Crime Watch.” The meetings and group offer Gulfport residents a monitored way to learn about burglaries, stolen vehicles and more. Call 727-893-1022 or email Gulfport’s volunteer coordinator Jim Wright at jwright@mygulfport.us if you want more information.

Hitch a Ride

The Gulfport Extended Mobility Service (GEMS), run through the Multipurpose Senior Center, has resumed limited transportation services to grocery stores, medical appointments and other essential locations. Gulfport residents 55 and older or residents with a disability can take advantage of GEMS door-to-door service for a yearly membership of $70, plus $2 per ride. Call 727-893-2242 for more.

Like this: Like Loading...