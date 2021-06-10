Announcements: June 10

Do You Have Gulfport Spirit?

From downtown to nonprofits, there’s an opportunity for everyone with a few hours to spare. Help showcase Gulfport as an ambassador at First Friday Art Walk or the Third Saturday IndieFaire Night Market. Volunteers help artists find their spot and set up, as well as answer questions and offer visitors suggestions on places to eat, things to do and where to find whatever they seek. The Welcome Center also needs volunteers to greet people with a friendly smile, even if you only have a two or three hours a month to offer. The Gulfport Historical Society and Arts Center also needs volunteers for the museum and special events, and the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center could use a few volunteers to man the lobby desk and the fitness center. If you have time to give to your town, email volunteer@visitgulfportflorida.com.

Summer Reading on St. Pete Beach

The newly renovated St. Pete Beach Public Library started their Summer Reading Program on June 1. Stop in to pick up your Tails and Tales Summer Reading Bingo Cards for kids and adults. The library’s also got virtual shows, fun and easy-to-follow craft videos, and virtual visits with authors. Also join the library for Family Movie Night every Monday at 6 p.m., and Adult Movie Night every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through July. More at fb.com/SPBLibrary or spblibrary.com.

Get Ready for Pre-K!

You can now pre-register for the 2021-2022 VPK Program in Gulfport. VPK is free for children who live in Florida and who turn 4 years of age by September 1. Parents must apply with the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas, Inc. and get a Certificate of Eligibility for their child to attend the program. For more, call 727-893-1068.

Sign Up for Summer Rec

Registration is now open for the City of Gulfport’s 2021 Summer Program for children who will complete kindergarten through age 14. Hours of registration are Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The seven-week program runs June 14 to July 30, and costs $495 for residents and $619 for non-residents, which does not include field trips. Summer program hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with extended hours available until 6 p.m. for an additional charge. There are 25 spots available at a discount rate for Gulfport residents in need of assistance. Register at the Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. or call 727-893-1068 for more.

Do You Need a Lift?

The Gulfport Extended Mobility Service (GEMS), run through the Multipurpose Senior Center, has resumed limited transportation services to grocery stores, medical appointments and other essential locations. Gulfport residents 55 and older or residents with a disability can take advantage of GEMS door-to-door service for a yearly membership of $70, plus $2 per ride. Call 727-893-2242 for more.

