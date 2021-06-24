Announcements: June 24

Need a Little Help?

If you do, Pinellas County provides assistance information on eviction and foreclosure assistance, financial assistance, food pantry distribution sites, pet care assistance and more for those negatively affected by COVID-19. Visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more information. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day.

Watch the Watchers Virtually

Gulfport’s Neighborhood Watch has gone virtual, which means no matter where you are, you can participate via Facebook. The group meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Find the group on Facebook by searching for “Gulfport, FL Community Crime Watch.” The meetings and group offer Gulfport residents a monitored way to learn about burglaries, stolen vehicles and more. Call 727-893-1022 or email Gulfport’s volunteer coordinator Jim Wright at jwright@mygulfport.us if you want more information.

Hitch a Ride

The Gulfport Extended Mobility Service (GEMS), run through the Multipurpose Senior Center, has resumed limited transportation services to grocery stores, medical appointments and other essential locations. Gulfport residents 55 and older or residents with a disability can take advantage of GEMS door-to-door service for a yearly membership of $70, plus $2 per ride. Call 727-893-2242 for more.

Healing in a Crisis

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay brings help, hope and healing to people facing serious life challenges. Dial 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to receive free, confidential crisis counseling, along with information and referrals to a crisis center service or to more than 3,000 other community resources. Learn more at crisiscenter.com.

Summer Reading on St. Pete Beach

The newly renovated St. Pete Beach Public Library started their Summer Reading Program on June 1. Stop in to pick up your Tails and Tales Summer Reading Bingo Cards for kids and adults. The library’s also got virtual shows, fun and easy-to-follow craft videos, and virtual visits with authors. Also join the library for Family Movie Night every Monday at 6 p.m., and Adult Movie Night every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through July. More at fb.com/SPBLibrary or spblibrary.com.

Get Ready for Pre-K

Register now for the 2021-2022 VPK Program in Gulfport. VPK is free for children who live in Florida and who turn 4 years of age by September 1. Parents must apply with the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas, Inc. and get a Certificate of Eligibility for their child to attend the program. For more, call 727-893-1068.

Be a Helper with CERT

They always say, “Look for the helpers.” Now, you can be one, as a member of Gulfport’s Community Emergency Response Team. CERT trains citizens to help the community during a disaster, as well as assist the city for things like traffic control during planned events. CERT meets at 7 p.m. every third Monday of the month. Call James Wright at 727-893-1022.

Drivers Wanted

Meals on Wheels needs you…to drive. The Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center, as part of the Neighborly Dining & Meals on Wheels program, delivers meals to those who need it, provided they’re at least 60 years old. Little problem: They don’t have enough drivers. People who can volunteer to deliver meals should visit neighborly.org.

