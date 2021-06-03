Announcements: June 3

Summer Reading on St. Pete Beach

The newly renovated St. Pete Beach Public Library started their Summer Reading Program on June 1. Stop in to pick up your Tails and Tales Summer Reading Bingo Cards for kids and adults. The library’s also got virtual shows, fun and easy-to-follow craft videos, and virtual visits with authors. Also join the library for Family Movie Night every Monday at 6 p.m., and Adult Movie Night every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through July. More at fb.com/SPBLibrary or spblibrary.com.

Sign Up for Summer Rec

Registration is now open for the City of Gulfport’s 2021 Summer Program for children who will complete kindergarten through age 14. Hours of registration are Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The seven-week program runs June 14 to July 30, and costs $495 for residents and $619 for non-residents, which does not include field trips. Summer program hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with extended hours available until 6 p.m. for an additional charge. There are 25 spots available at a discount rate for Gulfport residents in need of assistance. Register at the Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. or call 727-893-1068 for more.

Historic Help

The Gulfport Historical Society needs volunteers! Volunteers greet guests, and do not need to have extensive knowledge of Gulfport’s history, but should be willing to learn. One-on-one training provided. The GHS needs computer-comfortable volunteers on Tuesdays and Fridays; volunteers may bring leashed, well-behaved dogs. Email info@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org for more.

Be a Helper with CERT

They always say, “Look for the helpers.” Now, you can be one, as a member of Gulfport’s Community Emergency Response Team. CERT trains citizens to help the community during a disaster, as well as assist the city for things like traffic control during planned events. CERT meets at 7 p.m. every third Monday of the month. Call James Wright at 727-893-1022.

Do You Need a Lift?

The Gulfport Extended Mobility Service (GEMS), run through the Multipurpose Senior Center, has resumed limited transportation services to grocery stores, medical appointments and other essential locations. Gulfport residents 55 and older or residents with a disability can take advantage of GEMS door-to-door service for a yearly membership of $70, plus $2 per ride. Call 727-893-2242 for more.

Get Ready for Pre-K!

You can now pre-register for the 2021-2022 VPK Program in Gulfport. VPK is free for children who live in Florida and who turn 4 years of age by September 1. Parents must apply with the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas, Inc. and get a Certificate of Eligibility for their child to attend the program. For more, call 727-893-1068.

Community Band Needs Direction

The New Horizons Band of Gulfport is looking for a music director for its beginning and intermediate concert bands. The New Horizons mission is to give adults at any skill level the opportunity to play music with others. The ideal candidate will have experience conducting in an educational setting, such as a high school, and have some familiarity with appropriate repertoire. Submit resumes to pub.nhbgulfport@gmail.com. More at newhorizonsmusic.org.

Donate to the Senior Center Pantry

Got extra food? If you do, the Gulfport Senior Center Pantry needs it. They’re looking for non-perishables like tuna, peanut butter, dry cereal, pasta sauce, soups and canned meats. Any Gulfport resident 50 and older can use the pantry. The Senior Center keeps the pantry open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. If you have food to donate, drop it off anytime. If you could use food, bring your photo ID, a utility bill, or bank statement (to prove residence) and your SSI proof of income. Wondering if you can use the pantry? Call Rachel Cataldo at 727-893-1231.

Make a Difference for an LGBTQ Senior

One in five seniors experience the loneliness of social isolation, and LGBTQ individuals are more likely to experience it, according to EPIC Generation. That’s why the organization created the Friendly Caller Program, which fosters multigenerational connections in the LGBTQ community through regular phone calls by trained volunteers. These volunteers offer social support, share meaningful conversations, promote lasting friendships and provide community referrals. Learn more or sign up to volunteer at MyEPIC.org/Generations or call 727-328-5524.

