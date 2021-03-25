Announcements: March 25

Apply for an Artist Grant

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, is accepting applications for the Individual Artist Grant Program. Now, in its fifth year, these 15 grants provide financial assistance to St. Petersburg resident artists for specific projects. The program is designed to support public engagement of individual work in visual arts, craft arts, dance, music, theater or literature. The applicant’s resume must show commitment to the art form through education, training or professional experience, and must show evidence of exhibition, public performance or being published during the past two years. Applicants may request funding up to $1,000. The grant period is May 1 through September 18. Apply online before April 30 at stpeteartsalliance.org/spaa-individual-artist-grant-program-guidelines.

Get Involved in Gulfport

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber could always use your help. Here’s how you can be involved with Gulfport. First Friday Art Walk and Third Saturday Indie Night Market need volunteers to assist artists with set-up, as well as ambassadors to stroll the event and help direct people and answer questions. This is a great way to meet your neighbors and get involved with your community. Email volunteer@visitgulfportflorida.com for more.

Ready to Get Your COVID Vaccine? More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are opening up across Pinellas County, and the state of Florida recently lowered the age of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to 50. Other eligible groups include health care personnel of any age who have direct contract with the public, as well as medically vulnerable residents with a physician-completed form, and K-12 teachers of any age. Residents are encouraged to create an account now at PatientPortalFL.com or call 844-770-8548 at any time to register. You will be contacted to schedule your appointment as appointments become available. Watch the Watchers Virtually Gulfport’s Neighborhood Watch has gone virtual, which means no matter where you, are you can participate via Facebook. The group meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Find the group on Facebook by searching for “Gulfport, FL Community Crime Watch.” The meetings and group offer Gulfport residents a monitored way to learn about burglaries, stolen vehicles and more. Call 727-893-1022 or email Gulfport’s volunteer coordinator Jim Wright at jwright@mygulfport.us if you want more information. Donate to the Senior Center Pantry Got extra food? If you do, the Gulfport Senior Center Pantry needs it. They’re looking for non-perishables like tuna, peanut butter, dry cereal, pasta sauce, soups and canned meats. Any Gulfport resident 50 and older can use the pantry. The Senior Center keeps the pantry open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. If you have food to donate, drop it off anytime. If you could use food, bring your photo ID, a utility bill, or bank statement (to prove residence) and your SSI proof of income. Wondering if you can use the pantry? Call Rachel at 727-893-1231. Need a Little Help? Pinellas County has a wealth of assistance information, including food pantry distribution sites, financial assistance, eviction/foreclosure assistance information, internet access help, pet care assistance and more. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day, 727-582-7781, or visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more. Get Rid of Electronics and Chemicals The Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center is open, but for the safety of customers and staff, they’ve changed how they handle items. Staff and customers must practice social distancing, and customers must unload their own items. Call Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste at 727-464-7500 or visit pinellascounty.org/solidwaste. Know When to Water In the drier season, St. Petersburg residents need to observe twice-a-week watering rules for potable, well and surface water irrigation. Know your zones and days, check for updates or download the watering restrictions fact sheet at stpete.org/water, or call 727-892-5300.

Be a Part of History Do you have some extra time? Looking to get out of the house? The Gulfport Historical Society has some open volunteer opportunities. They need volunteers to docent at the museum, as well as painters to get the Art Center ready for its grand opening. They also need people to donate paint (or gift cards to a local hardware store) – for the gallery walls. Additionally, they need help with some handyman projects at the Art Center. COVID protocols in place with masks and social distancing. Email info@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org. Make a Difference for an LGBTQ Senior One in five seniors experience the loneliness of social isolation, and LGBTQ individuals are more likely to experience it, according to EPIC Generation. That’s why the organization created the Friendly Caller Program, which fosters multigenerational connections in the LGBTQ community through regular phone calls by trained volunteers. These volunteers offer social support, share meaningful conversations, promote lasting friendships and provide community referrals. Learn more or sign up to volunteer at MyEPIC.org/Generations or call 727-328-5524.

