Announcements: May 13

Get Help in a Crisis

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay brings help, hope and healing to people facing serious life challenges. Dial 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to receive free, confidential crisis counseling, along with information and referrals to a crisis center service or to more than 3,000 other community resources. Learn more at crisiscenter.com.

Sign Up for Summer Rec

Registration is now open for the City of Gulfport’s 2021 Summer Program for children who will complete kindergarten through age 14. Hours of registration are Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The seven-week program runs June 14 to July 30, and costs $495 for residents and $619 for non-residents, which does not include field trips. Summer program hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with extended hours available until 6 p.m. for an additional charge. There are 25 spots available at a discount rate for Gulfport residents in need of assistance. Register at the Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. or call 727-893-1068 for more.

Do You Need a Lift?

The Gulfport Extended Mobility Service (GEMS), run through the Multipurpose Senior Center, has resumed limited transportation services to grocery stores, medical appointments and other essential locations. Gulfport residents 55 and older or residents with a disability can take advantage of GEMS door-to-door service for a yearly membership of $70, plus $2 per ride. Call 727-893-2242 for more.

Gulfport Casino Dinghy Dock Closed

Gulfport Marina Director Denis Frain announced the Gulfport Casino floating dinghy dock would temporarily close for repairs Tuesday, April 13 until further notice. The city will tow any unauthorized boats at the Casino dock to a safe location. All boaters are able to dock at the Gulfport Marina for a fee. For more, contact the Gulfport Municipal Marina at 727-893-1071 or visit mygulfport.us/marina.

Get Ready for Pre-K!

You can not pre-register for the 2021-2022 VPK Program in Gulfport. VPK is free for children who live in Florida and who turn 4 years of age by September 1. Parents must apply with the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas, Inc. and get a Certificate of Eligibility for their child to attend the program. For more, call 727-893-1068.

Community Band Needs Direction

The New Horizons Band of Gulfport is looking for a music director for its beginning and intermediate concert bands. The New Horizons mission is to give adults at any skill level the opportunity to play music with others. The ideal candidate will have experience conducting in an educational setting, such as a high school, and have some familiarity with appropriate repertoire. Submit resumes to pub.nhbgulfport@gmail.com. More at newhorizonsmusic.org.

Donate to the Senior Center Pantry

Got extra food? If you do, the Gulfport Senior Center Pantry needs it. They’re looking for non-perishables like tuna, peanut butter, dry cereal, pasta sauce, soups and canned meats. Any Gulfport resident 50 and older can use the pantry. The Senior Center keeps the pantry open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. If you have food to donate, drop it off anytime. If you could use food, bring your photo ID, a utility bill, or bank statement (to prove residence) and your SSI proof of income. Wondering if you can use the pantry? Call Rachel Cataldo at 727-893-1231.

Like this: Like Loading...