Announcements: May 20

Do You Have Gulfport Spirit?

From downtown to nonprofits, there’s an opportunity for everyone with a few hours to spare. Help showcase Gulfport as an ambassador at First Friday Art Walk or the Third Saturday IndieFaire Night Market. Volunteers help artists find their spot and set up, as well as answer questions and offer visitors suggestions on places to eat, things to do and where to find whatever they seek. The Welcome Center also needs volunteers to greet people with a friendly smile, even if you only have a two or three hours a month to offer. The Gulfport Historical Society and Arts Center also needs volunteers for the museum and special events, and the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center could use a few volunteers to man the lobby desk and the fitness center. If you have time to give to your town, email volunteer@visitgulfportflorida.com.

Get Help in a Crisis

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay brings help, hope and healing to people facing serious life challenges. Dial 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to receive free, confidential crisis counseling, along with information and referrals to a crisis center service or to more than 3,000 other community resources. Learn more at crisiscenter.com.

Sign Up for Summer Rec

Registration is now open for the City of Gulfport’s 2021 Summer Program for children who will complete kindergarten through age 14. Hours of registration are Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The seven-week program runs June 14 to July 30, and costs $495 for residents and $619 for non-residents, which does not include field trips. Summer program hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with extended hours available until 6 p.m. for an additional charge. There are 25 spots available at a discount rate for Gulfport residents in need of assistance. Register at the Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. or call 727-893-1068 for more.

