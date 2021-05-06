Announcements: May 6

Do You Have Gulfport Spirit?

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber needs you! From downtown to nonprofits, there’s an opportunity for everyone with a few hours to spare. Help showcase Gulfport as an ambassador at First Friday Art Walk or the Third Saturday IndieFaire Night Market. Volunteers help artists find their spot and set up, as well as answer questions and offer visitors suggestions on places to eat, things to do and where to find whatever they seek. The Welcome Center also needs volunteers to greet people with a friendly smile, even if you only have a two or three hours a month to offer. The Gulfport Historical Society and Arts Center also needs volunteers for the museum and special events, and the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center could use a few volunteers to man the lobby desk and the fitness center. If you have time to give to your town, email volunteer@visitgulfportflorida.com.

Make a Difference for an LGBTQ Senior

One in five seniors experience the loneliness of social isolation, and LGBTQ individuals are more likely to experience it, according to EPIC Generation. That’s why the organization created the Friendly Caller Program, which fosters multigenerational connections in the LGBTQ community through regular phone calls by trained volunteers. These volunteers offer social support, share meaningful conversations, promote lasting friendships and provide community referrals. Learn more or sign up to volunteer at MyEPIC.org/Generations or call 727-328-5524.

Like this: Like Loading...