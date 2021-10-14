Announcements: October 14

Get Your Work Out for ReadOut

Writers have until November 1 to submit recorded readings to be considered for the fifth annual ReadOut: Festival of Lesbian Literature, February 18 to 20. ReadOut 2022 is calling for submissions for anyone interested in reading excerpts of original work on next year’s theme, Lesbian Voices Stronger Together. The online festival is made up of live Zoom readings and submitted works by, for, and about lesbians. Find guidelines and more at mygulfport.us/readout.

It’s Time for Your Flu Shot

The CDC recommends a flu vaccine for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and people aged 65 years and older. According to the CDC, it is safe to get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine at the same time. Most pharmacies and primary care physicians offer flu shots. Find locations and more info at FluFreeFlorida.com.

Teen Volunteers Welcome

Are you a teen who needs to fill community service hours for school or for a scholarship? The Gulfport Public Library here to help. Volunteer, make new friends and improve the library fulfilling your requirements. Email Cailey at cklasson@mygulfport.us or call 727-893-1074 for more.

Get Gulfport on the Go

Check out the newest way to connect in Gulfport: an app for iOS and Android. The official City of Gulfport app gives residents a simple way to ask questions or report potholes, signs, trash or debris, code violations, among other things. Users can submit GPS data and photos, keep track of requests and find direct links to utility bill payment, the city calendar, frequently asked questions, the city employee directory, sanitation department, newsletter sign up and more. Email info@mygulfport.us, call 727-893-1000 or visit mygulfport.us/cityapp.

Be a Helper with CERT

They always say, “Look for the helpers.” Now, you can be one, as a member of Gulfport’s Community Emergency Response Team. CERT trains citizens to help the community during a disaster, as well as assist the city for things like traffic control during planned events. CERT meets at 7 p.m. every third Monday of the month. Call James Wright at 727-893-1022.

Eviction, Foreclosure Help and More

If you need help, Pinellas County provides assistance information on eviction and foreclosure assistance, financial assistance, food pantry distribution sites, pet care assistance and more for those negatively affected by COVID-19. Visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more information. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day.

