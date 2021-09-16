Announcements: September 16

Don’t Miss Your Shot

According to the CDC, vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness or death from COVID-19. If you still haven’t been vaccinated, it’s not too late. Stop by many local pharmacies for your shot, or contact the Florida Department of Health. Register at patientportalfl.com/s/login/SelfRegister or at 844-770-8548. You can also visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233. Prefer not to leave home? DeliveRxd Pharmacy offers in-home vaccinations in Pinellas. Call 813-932-6266 for more.

Teen Volunteers Welcome

Are you a teen who needs to fill community service hours for school or for a scholarship? The Gulfport Public Library here to help. Volunteer, make new friends and improve the library fulfilling your requirements. Email Cailey at cklasson@mygulfport.us or call 727-893-1074 for more.

Are You Prepared for a Storm?

We’ve all done it – scrambled for hurricane supplies at the last minute as a storm is headed our way. The time to prepare is now. Pinellas County has resources for everything you need to prepare for a hurricane, from evacuation zones and shelters, to supply lists and more. Visit pinellascounty.org/emergency or your local municipal building and pick up a copy of the county’s hurricane guide today.

Donate Your Vehicle

Have a vehicle you don’t need? Donate it for a good cause! The Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation is making vehicle donations easy. They handle everything from the free pick-up and sale to getting you donation tax receipts. They accept many kinds of vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and even RVs. Donate your vehicle and know that you helped support programs like the Gulfport Senior Center Fitness Center and the Gulfport Senior Center Food Pantry. Call 727-893-1244 (9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday though Friday) or visit donatecarsforseniors.org.

Do You Have Gulfport Spirit?

From downtown to nonprofits, there’s an opportunity for everyone with a few hours to spare. Help showcase Gulfport as an ambassador at First Friday Art Walk or the Third Saturday IndieFaire Night Market. Volunteers help artists find their spot and set up, as well as answer questions and offer visitors suggestions on places to eat, things to do and where to find whatever they seek. The Welcome Center also needs volunteers to greet people with a friendly smile, even if you only have a two or three hours a month to offer. The Gulfport Historical Society and Arts Center also need volunteers for the museum and special events, and the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center could use a few volunteers to man the lobby desk and the fitness center. If you have time to give to your town, email volunteer@visitgulfportflorida.com.

Eviction, Foreclosure Help and More

If you need help, Pinellas County provides assistance information on eviction and foreclosure assistance, financial assistance, food pantry distribution sites, pet care assistance and more for those negatively affected by COVID-19. Visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more information. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day.

