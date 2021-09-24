Announcements: September 23

Join the Dad’s Club

Be a cool dad with Pinellas County Schools’ new Dad’s Club in middle and high schools. PCS has the All Pro Dads in elementary schools, but dads also matter during the teenage years. The Dad’s Club is part of Pinellas County Schools Office of Strategic Partnership’s new initiative to help increase a father’s engagement in the district. Learn more at pcsb.org/Page/35732.

It’s Time for Your Flu Shot

The CDC recommends a flu vaccine for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease and people aged 65 years and older. According to the CDC, it is safe to get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine at the same time. Most pharmacies and primary care physicians offer flu shots. Find locations and more info at FluFreeFlorida.com.

Get a Free Smoke Detector

Keep you home and family safe with a smoke detector from the City of Gulfport. Gulfport has free smoke detectors for elderly and low-income households in the city. Call 727-893-1059 for more.

Eviction, Foreclosure Help and More

If you need help, Pinellas County provides assistance information on eviction and foreclosure assistance, financial assistance, food pantry distribution sites, pet care assistance and more for those who qualify. Visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more information. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day.

Hitch a Ride

The Gulfport Extended Mobility Service (GEMS), run through the Multipurpose Senior Center, has resumed limited transportation services to grocery stores, medical appointments and other essential locations. Gulfport residents 55 and older or residents with a disability can take advantage of GEMS door-to-door service for a yearly membership of $70, plus $2 per ride. Call 727-893-2242 for more.

Be a Helper with CERT

They always say, “Look for the helpers.” Now, you can be one, as a member of Gulfport’s Community Emergency Response Team. CERT trains citizens to help the community during a disaster, as well as assist the city for things like traffic control during planned events. CERT meets at 7 p.m. every third Monday of the month. Call James Wright at 727-893-1022.

GHS Needs You!

The Gulfport Historical Society needs volunteers! Volunteers greet guests, and do not need to have extensive knowledge of Gulfport’s history, but should be willing to learn. One-on-one training provided. The GHS needs computer-comfortable volunteers on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; volunteers may bring leashed, well-behaved dogs. Email info@gulporthistoricalsociety.org for more.

Get Gulfport on the Go

Check out the newest way to connect in Gulfport: an app for iOS and Android. The official City of Gulfport app gives residents a simple way to ask questions or report potholes, signs, trash or debris, code violations, among other things. Users can submit GPS data and photos, keep track of requests and find direct links to utility bill payment, the city calendar, frequently asked questions, the city employee directory, sanitation department, newsletter sign up and more. Email info@mygulfport.us, call 727-893-1118 or visit mygulfport.us/cityapp.

