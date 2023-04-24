Gulfport Board Appointments Remain Mostly the Same

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That was the attitude of the Gulfport City Council regarding annual board appointments at its April 18 regular meeting. Nearly all appointees returned to office, as council members previously confirmed their satisfaction with each one’s performance and all of the board members’ desire to continue serving.

The mayor and each council member appoints one person to the Board of Adjustment and one to the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency. Three seats on each body were up for reappointment at this time.

Returning to the Board of Adjustment are Kelly Wright (Mayor Sam Henderson), William Oetting (April Thanos, Ward 1), and Joe Szemer (Ian O’Hard, Ward 4).

Back on the Planning and Zoning Board are James Bullington (Henderson), Robert Craig (Christine Brown, Ward 2), and Josefa Gonzalez-Hastings (O’Hara).

All of the above appointments are for two-year terms which will expire in April 2025.

Council also confirmed some other appointments by consensus.

John McEwen was reappointed to the Employee Pension Board to serve until April 2026. Larry Tosi., returns to the Police Pension Board to serve until May 2027.

Enid Mirkin was appointed to the Senior Citizens’ Advisory Committee for a term that expires in July 2024.

Council also had to make a decision regarding its representative on the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. Former Ward IV council member Michael Fridovich served there until he lost his re-election bid in March.

O’Hara, who defeated Fridovich in that election, will fill the seat on the Planning Council.