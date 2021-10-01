Annual SHINE Festival Announces Artist Lineup 

Mural-covered St. Petersburg is getting another round of paint with 19 new murals as part of this year’s 7th annual SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival.
The artist list is composed of locals like St. Petersburg’s Leo Gomez, and a few international painters, such as “Gleo” from Colombia, will be painting October 15-24.
“The festival, which has received widespread international attention, is an outdoor art exhibition founded with a seed grant from the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and produced by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance,” reads the SHINE announcement.
The premise has been the same for the last seven years, but much like 2020, this year’s fun will include COVID-19 protocols.
Artists, volunteers and viewers are recommended to wear masks and remain six feet apart.
The public is invited to watch the creators decorate downtown each afternoon; find a list of locations here.
Who’s in the lineup?
International Artists:
Case Maclaim – Germany
Gleo – Colombia
National Artists:
Greg Mike – Atlanta
Ricky Watts – San Francisco
Mwanel Pierre-Louis – Miami
Emily Ding – Houston
Bakpak Durden – Detroit
Woes Martin – Los Angeles
Nicole Salgar – Miami
Local Artists:
Jenipher Chandley – St. Petersburg
Jared Wright – Tampa Bay
Jason Harvin – Tampa Bay
Miss Crit – St. Petersburg
Michael Fatutoa – Tampa
Reid Jenkins – St. Petersburg
Aurailieus Artist – St. Petersburg