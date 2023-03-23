Gulfport’s Newest Pizzeria: Rico’s Pizza

Another Gulfport pizzeria? Apparently. Last year at this time, Gulfport had one: Siri’s. It currently has three, with one more on the way. Both Slice of Gulfport and Tommy’s Hideaway opened in the past few months; Tommy’s still awaits permission from the City of Gulfport to make pizzas, but serves other Italian-American food in its downtown location, which offers indoor and outdoor seating. Slice of Gulfport, a take-out restaurant, ran out of pizza dough its first Friday night in operation.

A fourth pizza parlor has thrown its metaphorical pizza hat into Gulfport’s pizza ring.

Clyde Petty posted a photo of two men with their arms towards the new Rico’s Pizza and Bakery on a social media group for Gulfport. The post stated “we are coming soon 1407 49th St. Gulfport Florida.”

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to the new owners, but hasn’t heard back yet on which Rico’s plans to open. However, the logo looks a lot like the one for this Florida-based pizza parlor. That Rico’s Pizza has four locations in Southwest Florida: Sarasota, St. Armands, and Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton. The menus at these locations include not only pizza, but stromboli, calzone, pastas, baked dishes – including eggplant rollatini, soups, sandwiches, and other Italian-American food. They also serve desserts, including cannoli. The four locations serve beer and wine, but no hard liquor.

The Gabber Newspaper will keep readers apprised of Gulfport’s evolving pizza community.

