Another Swipe at Trolley Market Square

On Sunday, December 13, and for the second time since opening last year, Trolley Market Square was victim to a game of hide-and-seek in the middle of the street, Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls confirmed.

“This is the second crash since Trolley Market Square opened in February 2019,” said Nicholls. “In both incidents the retaining wall has prevented the vehicles from actually entering the park.”

After the first crash, Nicholls said, Gulfport staff and the City of St. Petersburg, which borders Gulfport on the east side of 49th Street, worked to enhance signs and markings, “as you head westbound to the stop sign at 49th Street South and 18th Avenue South,” he explained.

Details of exactly what happened in Sunday’s crash were unavailable at press time, but a police report is pending. Once Nicholls reviews the report from this incident, he said he will talk with authorities in St. Petersburg to see if the cities need to take additional precautions.