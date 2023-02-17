Another Unlocked Car Stolen with Keys Inside

Gulfport Police noted yet another stolen car in the city after the owner left the vehicle unlocked and the keys inside.

GPD said the latest theft occurred Jan. 30 in the 1200 block of 57th Street South when a man reported his 2019 Jeep Cherokee stolen.

“The vehicle was unlocked with the key inside,” according to the Gulfport Police Department.

The Jeep owner also noticed online purchases with one of his credit cards. Officials recovered the vehicle the same day after activating its OnStar system and its location services.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said they had made no arrests yet and the investigation continues.

Last year, there were several instances of cars stolen in Gulfport when owners had left their vehicles unlocked and with keys inside. Police urge residents to lock cars and secure their keys and other valuables instead of leaving them inside cars.