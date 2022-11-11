A Gulfport woman found a small plastic bag with a flier outsider her home with white nationalist and neo-Nazi propaganda and a QR code that links to an antisemitic, anti-globalist documentary on a German website.

The far-right flier also accuses Jewish people of owning and controlling everything from banks, social media, and slave trades to the news media and vaccine makers.

Kailey Blackbourn said she found the far-right propaganda in her yard around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7.

“They used the bag of sand to hold it down,” Blackbourn, told The Gabber.

Blackbourn does not believe she was specifically targeted by the mini pamphlet.

“At first, I felt targeted because my daughter is mixed; I felt like someone was watching us go in and out of the house. We noticed a bag in our neighbors yard as well so (we were) probably not targeted,” Blackbourn said.

The flyer includes the phrase “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children,” a popular white supremacist slogan.

The mini pamphlet also has phrases such as “Wake Up White Man” and “The Great Replacement Theory is not a theory. It is a fact.”

The latter refers to a theory by a French white nationalist writer positing that global elites are conspiring to replace white working-class populations with immigrants. It is popular with neo-Nazi and other right-wing and xenophobic groups.

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the municipal agency received two calls about the pamphlets and said there were additional recipients.

“Multiple fliers in plastic bags weighted down with sand (and) were distributed in various yards,” Woodman said.

The anti-semitic playbills also include a hateful caricature of a Jewish man. The literature has free speech protections so there is no police investigation, Woodman said.

Anti-Jewish pamphlets were also recently distributed in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said officers were called Burlington Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North early Saturday, Nov. 5.

“Someone had thrown anti-semitic leaflets on lawns. Our officers collected about 70 leaflets, and a resident reported that he had disposed of about 100 leaflets he had picked-up in his neighborhood,” Fernandez said.

She said those pamphlets also pressed far-right propaganda that Jews control banks and the media.

The Gabber received the first report of antisemitic literature Nov. 8, the day before Kristallnacht, the night in 1938 when antisemitic riots, incited by government hate speech, started and lasted 48 hours in Germany, Austria, and Czechoslovakia. Antisemites vandalized 7,500 Jewish-owned schools, homes, and businesses; destroyed synagogues and artifacts; and killed almost 100 Jews. In addition, police arrested some 30,000 Jews and sent them to concentration camps. The government blamed the Jews for the riots and fined them one billion reichsmarks, or $400 million 1938 U.S.