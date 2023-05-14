Any Lab Test Now in St. Pete

Receive private and affordable lab testing in St. Petersburg. Any Lab Test Now opened a new location in the Tyrone Marketplace Shopping Center. The St. Pete location held its grand opening on May 12. The St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce hosted the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The company’s website states Any Lab Test Now is “one of the nation’s predominant retail health franchising opportunities that provides direct access to lab testing services.”

“This new Any Lab Test Now location is bringing an incredible resource to the residents and business owners in the community,” CEO Clarissa Bradstock said. “We give consumers access to thousands of tests at a transparent price by way of a proven business model that has worked time after time in markets coast to coast.”

Clients receive direct lab tests ranging from clinical to paternity to alcohol testing. The most popular tests include:

General health with an annual checkup panel, diabetes maintenance, basic food allergy test, thyroid, and testosterone tests.

DNA tests; specifically, paternity and ancestry tests.

STD tests such as HIV, herpes, gonorrhea, and hepatitis C and B.

Drugs and alcohol through urine, hair, saliva, and fingernail tests.

COVID-19 tests with nasal swabs, PCR, antibody, and testing for travel usage.

Interested clients can call to schedule an appointment or fill out a simple form online.

Any Lab Test Now, 6812 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-513-2305, anylabtestnow.com