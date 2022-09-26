The search is on for a new member of the St. Petersburg City Council, and interested candidates still have time to apply.

The District 7 seat, which consists of the area immediately north and east of Gulfport city limits, is now vacant. Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, who served on the council nearly seven years, submitted her resignation after the Sept. 15 council meeting amid allegations that she has moved out of the district and is no longer eligible for the seat.

An official notice on the City’s website indicates that Council has opened the application process for appointment to the seat. The City charter requires that the appointee be a resident of District 7 for at least the past 12 months and must remain a resident of the district through his or her term in office. Wheeler-Bowman’s term was set to expire in January of 2024.

Applicants have until Monday, Oct. 3, at noon to submit their names for consideration. Submissions must be made in person, at the City clerk’s office in City Hall, 175 5th St. N.

St. Petersburg’s currently in the redistricting process, so a few small areas at the edge of the district map are expected to either be added to or removed from the district before the end of 2022. Residents in those areas will likely be ineligible to serve due to residency requirements.

Get the complete instructions regarding the appointment and application process at stpete.org/district7vacancy.