Applications for Gulfport Poet Laureate Opens for 2024

The Gulfport Poet Laureate position officially opened to all Gulfport writers and poets. The City is in search of a new writer to fill this position.

The Poet Laureate of Gulfport is a two-term position. Applications opened in December. Applicants have until Feb. 5, 2024 to submit their work.

This position is open to only Gulfport residents. For the submission, include original poetry and a letter explaining why you believe you fit this position.

Send all submissions to Ian O’Hara:

Ian O’Hara

2001 53rd St. S.

Gulfport, Fl 33707

Ink Tank of Gulfport organized the position; Friends of the Gulfport Public Library co-sponsors it.

Gulfport has had three Poet Laureates: Rob McCabe (2022-24), Peter Hargitai (2020-22) and Mayor Sam Henderson (2018-20). McCabe is the first openly gay Poet Laureate in Gulfport.

If you have any questions, call the City of Gulfport: 727-893-1000.

