For the week of Apr. 14-20, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

Apr. 14-20 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

2208 Premier Dr. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home – built in 1966 – has 1,875 square feet. It listed and sold for for $560,000.

5950 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #PH-1C (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1982, has 1,476 square feet. It listed for $500,000 and sold for $525,000.

1107 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,872 square feet. It listed for $474,000 and sold for $465,000.

1808 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1954, has 1,188 square feet. It listed for $465,000 and sold for $395,000.

5068 Jersey Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1957, has 1,260 square feet. It listed and sold for $385,000.

1220 58th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1954, has 756 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $295,500.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

