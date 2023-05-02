For the week of Apr. 21-27, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

Apr. 21-27 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

5201 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home – built in 1924 – has 2,376 square feet. It listed for $589,000 and sold for for $575,000.

1120 Gray St. S. (Stetson)

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1971, has 1,738 square feet. It listed for $599,777 and sold for $575,000.

1107 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,872 square feet. It listed for $474,000 and sold for $465,000.

3030 50th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This four-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 2,001 square feet. It listed for $624,900 and sold for $550,000.

2900 45th St. S., #24 (Marina)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1963, has 865 square feet. It listed for $208,500 and sold for $205,000.

