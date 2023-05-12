For the week of Apr. 28-May 4, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

Apr. 28-May 4 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

2600 Quincy St. S. (Marina)

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home – built in 2023 – has 2,631 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.4 million.

4758 Baywood Point Dr. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1960, has 1,332 square feet. It listed for $975,000 and sold for $945,000.

6205 Vista Verde Court (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome, built in 2002, has 2,332 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $692,000.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #PH-B (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1983, has 1,912 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $650,000.

2716 45th St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,364 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $525,000.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #405 (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1983, has 1,476 square feet. It listed for $449,000 and sold for $445,000.

4930 9th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,557 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $435,000.

5132 25th Ave. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1925, has 842 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $405,000.

1907 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,015 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $401,000.

Under $400,000

913 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1958, has 924 square feet. It listed for $370,000 and sold for $373,000.

2661 45th St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1950, has 884 square feet. It listed for $385,000 and sold for $367,000.

1809 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1965, has 1,132 square feet. It listed and sold for $360,000.

5135 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,152 square feet. It listed and sold for $345,000.

5840 30th Ave. S., #105 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $315,000.

1301 56th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,008 square feet. It listed for $229,500 and sold for $215,000.

2900 45th St. S., #31 (Marina)

This studio condo, built in 1963, has one bathroom and 326 square feet. It listed and sold for $125,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.