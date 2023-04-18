For the week of Apr. 7-13, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Marina and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

Apr. 7-13 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

5950 Pelican Bay Plaza, #901

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo – which dates to 1982 – has 1,912 square feet. It listed for $899,000 and sold for $850,000.

6344 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,344 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $560,000.

2812 Miriam St. S. (Marina)

This 1959 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,652 square feet. It listed for $500,000 and sold for $510,000.

5613 19th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,332 square feet. It listed and sold for $475,000.

2820 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1950 home has three bedrooms, one bath, and 1,032 square feet. It listed for $475,000 and sold for $474,000.

2816 52nd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-and-one-half bath, built in 1952, has 1,128 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $420,000.

5601 14th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1972 home has three bedrooms, one bath, and 1,264 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $365,000.

3018 59th St. S., #112 (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 1,060 square feet. It listed for $250,000 and sold for $246,500.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #204 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $249,500 and sold for $240,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more recent Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.