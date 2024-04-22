April 16 Gulfport City Council Ordinances and Resolutions

At the April 16 Gulfport City Council meeting, council passed two ordinances and two resolutions.

Ordinance 2024-02 cleared up privacy expectations for City-owned property. While on non-public City property, citizens cannot record employees. The ordinance lists 13 rules that constitute being removed from the area. This only enforces indoor areas. Non-public city property means areas such as employee offices. Limited public areas are places such as the police office lobby

Ordinance 2024-03 discusses people sleeping on public property overnight. Florida passed a law that goes into effect on Oct. 1 that will force municipalities to restrict overnight public sleeping. Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., people aren’t allowed to sleep on public property. This doesn’t account for legally parked and registered vehicles.

Police Chief Rob Vincent spoke about how the goal isn’t to arrest people, but get them help.

Both ordinances passed unanimously, but the council decided to push the second reading for the second ordinance until it is closer to Oct. 1.

Read more about presentations and proclamations, and things we overheard at the April 16 Gulfport City Council Meeting.

Resolution 2024-20 sets a plan to bring sidewalks across the city up to ADA code. This means putting ramps at the ends of sidewalks for all people to use. The City believes they can repair half of the zone with the $150,000 budget.

Resolution 2024-21 looks at rules and policies for City Council. To read more, click here.

