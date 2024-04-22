April 16 Gulfport City Council Presentations and Proclamations

Presentations

At April 16, Gulfport city council heard from two community members for presentations.

Little League

On March 17, O’Maddy’s Bar and Grille held its annual St. Patrick’s Day party. During this party, they raised $5,000 for Gulfport Little League.

“We couldn’t do it without you,” Trevor Mallory, the head of Gulfport Little League, said. “It’s good for people to see two people who don’t look alike but come together for a good cause. Baseball was my out in my community. I was fortunate enough to get drafted out of high school by the Blue Jays. The best way I could give back to my community was to start a little league organization.”

Mallory spoke about how important baseball was to him growing up, and how it’s important for many kids.

“In those times, a lot of African-American kids didn’t have the ability to even go to college or anything. I had the ability to go pro right out of high school,” said Mallory. That was my pathway to a successful future. A lot of kids struggle in school and struggle to get along. Baseball kept me away from a lot of the negative things that kids struggle with. This is how I give back. I want to give these kids the opportunity to have their out or their pathway to success.”

Mallory gave a special thank you to City Manager Jim O’Reilly, who coached Mallory as a kid.

Newspaper Donations

Cathy Salustri-Loper, the co-owner and publisher of The Gabber Newspaper was next to speak. She came to discuss an item on the consent agenda that involves The Gabber Newspaper donating their archives to the Gulfport History Museum. The goal is to keep them safe, and have them digitized for the community to access, use, and learn from.

Proclamations

The City made three proclamations. The first designates Public Works week as May 19-25. Kendrix Anderson, the Public Works Superintendent stood up to thank the public works staff, and take a photo with the mayor.

The second proclamation of the night was for National Safe Boating week. Howard Bush, the Flotilla Commander for the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 716, accepted the proclamation. He thanked the council and the City for their continued support of the Coast Guard. Safe Boating week is May 18-24.

The final proclamation of the night designated Purple Up Day. This day celebrates the children of military parents, and the sacrifice they make along with their parents. Purple Up day was April 15.

