April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission Public Comments

At the April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the commissioners sat for more than six hours. The floor opened to the audience for the public comment section of the meeting. A public comment caused some animosity with the City Attorney.

Citizen vs. Attorney

Tom Rask spoke first during the audience comments section of the meeting. He brought up how he believes the commission and the City as a whole are not following Florida Sunshine Laws. The City of St. Pete Beach currently has 18 pending lawsuits against them, and Rask believes it is because of corruption in City government.

“If you’re ramming through projects and placing unelected officials on the dais, you’re not going to prioritize the citizens constitutional rights to open meetings, the Florida Sunshine Law, or their constitutional right to public records,” said Rask.

He said that the City welcomes lawsuits, in hopes that it delays the production of records.

That’s not all that happened at the April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting. Read about the new city manager, the public comment section, and the TradeWinds’ redevelopment plans.

After Rask had finished his statement, City Attorney Andrew Dickman spoke up. While he first asked Rask about his statement, it quickly turned into a heated back and forth.

“At the last meeting, you called me a corrupt City Attorney,” said Dickman. “Do it when I’m here.”

“You are a corrupt City Attorney,” replied Rask.

“I’m glad you had the spine to do it,” said Dickman, with a smile.

“Those who corrupt the public policy process are corrupt,” said Rask, as he walked away from the podium.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.