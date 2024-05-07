April 30-May 3 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

For the week of April 30-May 3, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

April 30-May 3 Gulfport Real Estate

2827 45th St. S. (Marina)

This three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,661 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $615,000.

3008 52nd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1946, has 1,128 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $491,400.

2320 59th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,534 square feet. It listed for $523,000 and sold for $519,000.

4811 Coronado Way S. (Marina)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1946, has 1,396 square feet. It listed for $522,000 and sold for $500,000.

1626 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1970, has 1,156 square feet. It listed and sold for $409,900.

Under $400,000

5731 17th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,294 square feet. It listed for $299,000 and sold for $235,000.

5102 Preston Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 684 square feet. It listed for $294,230 and sold for $300,000.

3128 59th St. S., #209 (Town Shores)

This one-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 815 square feet. It listed for $185,000 and sold for $155,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales.

