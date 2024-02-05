The Gulfport City Council Campaign Trail hit a major landmark. On Jan. 30, the Ward I candidates April Thanos and Tom Bixler met at the annual Gulfport Candidate Forum, co-hosted by The Gabber Newspaper and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber. Here, they answered questions written by the hosts, as well as a slew of questions from the community and audience. Each candidate had 90 seconds to answer each question, which moderators presented to both candidates at once. The audience questions were filtered to focus on universal issues and questions that can be given to both candidates. Here is what they talked about:

Opening Statements:

Tom Bixler won the opening coin toss, and chose to open the forum. During his opening statement, he spoke about his history as an Eagle Scout, a member of the Navy SeaBees, and as a high school teacher in Ohio. He said all of these experiences provided him with the tools to do the job. He ended by talking about his endorsements.

April Thanos followed Bixler, and opened by talking about why she ran for City Council in the first place.

“I’ll tell you, what really got me committed to being a city councilperson was the horrible sewage spill that we had in 2016,” said Thanos. “I couldn’t believe that could happen. I felt like I had moved to a third world country…and I know Florida isn’t that.”

This inspired her to work on improving the City’s infrastructure. As many Gulfportians may already know, Thanos is passionate about environmental issues, such as climate change, sea level rise, and, of course, trees. She also talked about how important it is to support flood victims across the city.

“Gulfport didn’t cause climate change, and we can’t solve it. We need to work together as a county and a state and rely on the resources of all of us,” said Thanos.

Form 6

The candidates took turns fielding questions from the moderators, alternating who would speak first. When asked about Florida Senate Bill 774 which requires municipal officials to fill out a Form 6, disclosing their in-depth financial information, both candidates said they are OK filling out the form.

“I don’t have any secrets, and in terms of making people more transparent and so that you know what is going on with them, it’s fine,” said Thanos. “It’s probably a little bit over the top for small municipalities because a lot of people have quit because they don’t want to do it.”

Bixler echoed this, saying, “Maybe some people think it’s an invasion of their privacy, and that they have things they need to hide. I have nothing to hide whatsoever.”

The Spirit of Gulfport

When asked to define the spirit of Gulfport, Bixler spoke about the community, and how inclusive it is.

“This is like home to me, and I plan on making it my home for the rest of my life,” said Bixler.

Thanos also made sure to emphasize that she will be a Gulfportian for the rest of her life. She described Gulfport as a great place to live with so many different things to do.

“Change is inevitable,” said Thanos. “I think what you have to do is talk about it a lot and plan so that you don’t all of a sudden 10 years from now say ‘what the heck happened?’ You know what you’re doing and you know when you’re planning for the kinds of changes that you can expect, and that the people that live here are on board with that and are part of the process.”

Budget Issues

One of the questions asked, “If the budget had a $100,000 shortfall, where would you cut money from first?” Following this, the moderators asked about a $100,00o surplus.

“You could trim some of your people down. Say, the garbage service,” said Bixler. “Now if I had a surplus, maybe put it towards the water and sewer bills and reduce how much people are paying. I hear that complaint from a lot of people too.”

(Editor’s Note: Because the City of Gulfport purchases its water wholesale from the City of St. Petersburg, the City of Gulfport must charge at least as much as St. Petersburg charges its customers. Compare St. Petersburg and Gulfport rates.)

“The things that would be easiest to do is delay purchasing cars or vehicles because very often you can put off for a year getting a vehicle, and sometimes depending on what vehicle it is, you can do that with just two vehicles,” said Thanos. “For surplus, you know I’m all about trees. I think we can definitely, easily spend $100,00 on more trees.”

Home Rule

As the forum moved into questions from the community, Thanos talked about the importance of Home Rule in Florida.

“Florida has traditionally been a place where home rule was really important, and individual communities developed unique personalities because they could make their own decisions, and now the legislature is taking over more and more decisions,” said Thanos. “For some things that’s appropriate, like building codes. You don’t want to have shoddy work one place and good work another place, that makes sense. But when they start talking about how you deal with your trees, or your design of your buildings, or whether you have short term rentals or not, or whether you can have plastic straws. That’s going way too far and they’re doing a lot of that.”

Bixler also spoke about letting the community make decisions.

“There was a discussion about what flag we can fly at our library. Well, I think our community can decide what flag we want to fly at our library,” said Bixler. “I’m OK with the flags that are flown at our library. During veterans week, we should fly the different services.”

Closing Statements

After the candidates answered questions written by the audience, they delivered their closing statements. Bixler reiterated what he had said in his opening statement, talking about how being an Eagle Scout brought him the skills to lead. He spoke about how he has support from Mayor Sam Henderson, as well as councilmembers Christine Brown and Ian O’Hara.

Thanos spoke about her variety of experiences and knowledge, and how she brings this to her position. She emphasized her commitment to listening to the community, and her love for continuing to educate Gulfportians on issues that she sees as important.

As a newspaper, it is not our job to have an opinion about the campaigns and candidates. Our job is to report what happens, what key players say and do, and any legal activity concerning the campaign. This includes reporting on campaign finance, basic investigation into the candidates (and, as warranted, their families), and any unusual activity involving the campaigns. Read The Gabber Newspaper’s full statement on our elections ethics.