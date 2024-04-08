April Thanos’ Post-Election Response to the Mayor’s Statement

At the close of the Gulfport City Council meeting of April 2, the mayor leveled many untrue, unfounded, and unsupported accusations at me, as a councilor and as a person. This is not the standard of conduct you should expect from your City government.

Without truth, we are nothing. It is imperative that I respond so that blatant lies do not go unanswered. The mayor accused me of the following and more, without providing evidence.

I deny that these are true:

That I partook in blatant rule breaking, intentional untruths, despicable personal attacks in the campaign

That I have skirted council rules

That I have exhibited intentional malice

That I am a bully (Since the mayor and three council members lined up against me in the election, I have to wonder if the word even has meaning any more? I wondered again when the mayor said we should not kowtow to the loudest voices in the room.)

That I have undermined and vilified members of the council and City staff

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable.

April Thanos’ Post-Election Response

I want to respond to his remarks about my encouraging Gulfport citizens to step forward to do my bidding. When people bring their concerns to me as their representative, I do encourage them to come to council meetings and speak up, not on my behalf, but on their own behalf. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to work? Is Mr. Henderson vilifying me for letting the public know they can and should speak directly to the council?

Quickly addressing the campaign, I was my own campaign manager. Not only did the campaign adhere carefully to the truth (with one exception) but we passed on opportunities to put unflattering information about the other candidate. And the big lie? It was blatant pandering… we left the impression my dog, Flora, is Irish. She is not.

From another resident’s letter to you, Mayor: “Since you took office, it has been very apparent that you get ruffled feathers when someone does not agree with you or your idea. You frequently become sarcastic and verbally demean them. This kind of atmosphere stifles growth/progress.”

It’s time to stop the vitriol and get to work for Gulfport. We will move on from this moment, whether the mayor is able to join us or not.

—April Thanos, Gulfport’s Ward I City Council member

