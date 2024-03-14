What’s Going on With April Thanos’ Postcards?

If you live in Gulfport, there’s a good chance you received a postcard (or four) promoting April Thanos’ campaign for Ward I councilmember. These postcards came from up north, and each carry the message below or a variation on it:

“Please re-elect democrat April Thanos to City Council on March 19. She is your voice for competitive contracts, clean water, and renewable energy. Call 727-464-8683 or email mailballot@votepinellas.gov to enroll in vote by mail.”

Despite being part of a political campaign, there are no disclaimers on the cards saying where they came from, or who paid for them. Because of this, Alex Duensing, Tom Bixler’s campaign manager, asked how this is allowed. Some members of the Gulfport community apparently asked the same thing — although no one but Duensing reached out to The Gabber Newspaper — because Thanos addressed the concerns on one of her social media accounts.

April’s Response

On Facebook, Thanos addressed the community’s concerns.

“You may have been getting postcards about voting for me from many different places. A supporter got a national PAC to send these for me. It was all in motion before I knew about it. It was supposed to be 3,000 postcards one time — at first. Then it became more and more, before I could do anything about it. It was very well-intentioned, but I know it can be irritating for some people. As many people don’t vote in municipal elections, the main point was to remind people how important these elections are and get you to vote. I’m sorry if you got too many.”

Speaking with The Gabber Newspaper, Thanos clarified her response.

“It actually wasn’t a political action committee, it was a group of volunteers who write political postcards,” said Thanos. “I know who coordinated it, but it isn’t something I’m paying [for]. They thought it would be a good idea. These volunteers send political postcards all across the country. Anybody can write a postcard to anybody.”

Thanos declined to name the supporter.

Thanos “Reported”

Although Thanos posted this on Feb. 27, on Feb. 28 Alex Duensing attempted to report her to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections. He also attempted to report her for what he perceives as an issue with the Gulfport Happiness Survey. Duensing told The Gabber Newspaper his main concerns stem from the lack of disclosure on both the postcards and the survey. He said his complaint turned into a meeting with Gulfport City Clerk Theresa Carrico, City Attorney Andrew Salzman, and the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections. However, the Supervisor of Elections was not involved, according to City staff. The Supervisor of Elections does not deal with election complaints, but did make both Thanos and City charter staff aware of the misdirected complaint. Thanos declined to go to the meeting, which was not mandatory.

With municipal elections a few days away, both Bixler and Thanos are preparing for the best, or the worst. Whoever is elected will get sworn in at the first city council meeting in April, beginning his or her two-year term.

