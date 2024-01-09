April Thanos’ Text Raises Eyebrows in Gulfport

A mass text sent to some Gulfport voters has some people scratching their heads about how they received the text.

The race for Gulfport’s Ward I continues, with both candidates reaching out to voters in different ways. During the campaign, residents continue to have questions about the candidates, and how they campaign. This came to a head on the evening of Jan. 5. At 4:26 p.m. many Gulfport residents received a text from 877-393-5741 promoting April Thanos’ campaign.

The text read: “Hello! I’m April — your independent voice on the Gulfport City Council. We may not have had the opportunity to meet yet, but you’ve probably seen my work: I sponsored the Gulfport On the Edge Town Hall Series, Ensured City Support for Art in the yard, & more! [sic] I’m inviting you to my upcoming kickoff party so I can meet you in person. I’d also ask you to check your vote by mail status — and mark your calendar for the election, which is Tuesday, March 19th. Thank you! — April Thanos. Text Stop to quit.”

Community Concerns about April Thanos’ Text

Several individuals not associated with either campaign reached out to The Gabber Newspaper and asked how they could receive such a text when they’re on a “do not call” list. In addition, Alex Duensing, the campaign manger for Tom Bixler, reached out to The Gabber Newspaper to discuss this.

“FCC regulations say that this isn’t allowed,” said Duensing. “We received the text during Tommie’s meet and greet, and many of the guests were confused and upset about it.”

The FCC regulation Duensing references deals with robocalls and robotexts. According to the FCC, a robocall is an autodialed or prerecorded voice call. Texts fall under the same category. The FCC states that these calls and texts are “prohibited to cell phones, pagers or other mobile devices without the called party’s prior express consent.”

However, when it comes to texts, the FCC makes an exception:

“Political text messages can be sent without the intended recipient’s prior consent if the message’s sender does not use autodialing technology to send such texts and instead manually dials them.”

This is where confusion arose. The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Thanos and her adviser, Jackson McMillan about the text.

“It wasn’t sent with an autodialer; I had someone send the text to a list of voters in Gulfport,” said Thanos.

McMillan echoed this, going on to say that the campaign used FCC-compliant software that allowed volunteers to dial the numbers and send the text. Although The Gabber Newspaper asked McMillan multiple times for the name of software, he refused to share that information. The Gabber Newspaper also reached out to Thanos; she did not provide the names of the software. Without that information, The Gabber Newspaper has no way of verifying whether or not the campaign used FCC-compliant software.

An Ethics Complaint from a Former Foe

On Jan. 5, The Gabber Newspaper received a copy of an ethics complaint filed against Thanos. Former Ward I Councilmember, Dan Liedtke, filed a complaint with the Florida Elections Commission. Liedtke served as the Gulfport Ward I councilmember until Thanos won the race against him in 2020.

The complaint includes two charges. The first complaint alleges that “April M. Thanos, in the furtherance of her candidacy for re-election, sent emails from her City of Gulfport email address asking for support of her campaign and coordinating delivery of campaign yard signs. (Exhibits 1 & 2).”

The second complaint alleges that “April M. Thanos, in the furtherance of her candidacy for re-election, used and directed the services of a municipal officer (Mark Ottervanger – Code Enforcement Officer) during working

hours to assist with the removal of her opponent’s campaign yard signs. (Exhibit 3)”

The complaint included copies of the aforementioned emails between Thanos and residents and Thanos and the code enforcement officer.

April Thanos Emails to City Staff About Campaign Signs

The Gabber Newspaper has included a copy of the emails Liedtke presented in the FEC complaint.

