April Thanos Uses City Email to Campaign for Upcoming Election

Gulfport City Councilmember April Thanos used her City email to ask a resident to support her campaign. In the thread of emails, the resident previously asked for help with a playground concern. According to Florida State Statute 106.15, this is illegal.

The law states, “A candidate may not, in the furtherance of his or her candidacy for nomination or election to public office in any election, use the services of any state, county, municipal, or district officer or employee during working hours.”

April Thanos’ City Email

Overall, there are two instances of this happening during Thanos’ campaign. The first happened on Dec. 12, during an interaction between Thanos and a resident. Here, the resident reached out to Thanos to thank her for meeting with him, and then proceeded to ask her for a yard sign to support her campaign.

The second instance happened on Dec. 9, where Thanos replied to a thread of emails from May, which talked about an issue that a resident had noticed with the playground downtown. The email reads, “I am hoping you will endorse me for my campaign website and perhaps take a yard sign. Thanks, April.”

Response From Thanos

Thanos says these are the only moments where this happened.

“One of them was someone asking me for a yard sign, the other was a mistake,” said Thanos. “I thought I was in my other email when I sent that. I am not regularly campaigning with my City email.”

The Gabber Newspaper first received this information from Alex Duensing, a resident who is working as the campaign manager for Thanos’ opponent, Tom Bixler.

“Part of my job is opposition research,” said Duensing. “It isn’t my job to try to disparage the opponent, but the public needs to know about things like this. It is an important part of the political process, and the public records keeps officials honest. I’m trying to run a clean campaign.”

Campaigning

Bixler reiterated this, adding that he is simply trying to focus on his campaign.

“This is inappropriate and unethical for someone in office,” said Bixler. “People should know that an incumbent is using city resources for a personal campaign.”

Thanos disagreed with Duensing’s claim that he wants to run a clean campaign. This comes after numerous instances of campaign signs for both Thanos and Bixler getting removed from residences and businesses. Both Thanos and Bixler deny that they were involved in this.

“Tommy [Bixler] told me he wanted a clean race, but I guess that isn’t what we’re going to get,” said Thanos. “I’m going to continue doing research on him.”

With Gulfport’s elections coming up in March, Bixler and Duensing don’t believe they are going to file an ethics violation at the moment, but will continue using the public records system to do research on Thanos.

Note: The email Thanos sent to a citizen asking for her support went to an employee of The Gabber Newspaper. While The Gabber Newspaper recognizes the right of its staff to participate in the democratic process, company policy does not allow staff to display yard signs.

