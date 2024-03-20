Beaches Elections: Arden Dickey Wins and Madeira Beach’s Amendment doesn’t

The votes are in and the winner of the Mar. 19 District IV Treasure Island City Commission is Arden Dickey. Dickey received 290 votes, while his opponent Richard Harris received 154 votes. Dickey, a resident of Florida since 1968 and Treasure Island since 2007, begins his term as a City Commissioner at the next Treasure Island City Commission meeting.

Harris, a 37 year resident of Treasure Island, worked diligently to win the race.

“What I can say is, ‘I came in second!'” said Harris. “Let’s just say I didn’t let him walk into the seat unopposed.”

Although Dickey was unavailable for comment, he spoke with The Gabber Newspaper about his goals for the City.

“I love this community. It’s very well-run now, and it is something that I thought about doing in the past, but I didn’t want to jump in before I had the time,” said Dickey. “This is a great community and I want it to stay the way it is.”

“We have infrastructure issues that need to be addressed. We have serious problems with drainage in areas that are prone to flooding,” said Dickey. “I’ve heard a lot of small complaints from residents here and there that can be easily addressed.”

Madeira Beach Amendment

While both incumbents for Madeira Beach, David Tagliarini (District 1) and Ray Kerr (District 2) won their unopposed races, a new charter amendment did not. The proposed amendment would’ve changed the qualifying period to run for office from the first two weeks of December to the first week of December. The amendment didn’t pass with 235 votes for yes and 425 votes for no.

