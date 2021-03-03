Are You Ready for a Garden Quest?

The past year of pandemic distancing has been hard on everyone, especially in Gulfport. The tiny community of fun-loving, artistic, recovering hippies likes nothing better than inviting the world to enjoy its fun, artistic, hip events. Having to retreat to our separate worlds has made us all a little blue.

But it’s almost spring again, and the haven by the bay joyously invites the world back to rediscover Gulfport during the 16th annual Pink Flamingo Tour of Gardens on Saturday, March 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a twist on the annual home tour, this year the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce is throwing an all-outdoor event. Visitors will have the opportunity to see everything from an under-construction rain garden to a manicured backyard art gallery to meditation spaces, edible landscapes, and chickens, chickens, chickens.

Feel free to go at your own pace, seeing properties in any order, and don’t forget to fill out your Gabber Garden Tour Scavenger Hunt Card for a chance to win a $100 gift card from a GMC business! (See Scavenger Hunt Card below.)

Unfortunately, the chamber will not be able to provide transportation, so they ask visitors to bike, scoot or carpool. The tour skims Gulfport’s waterfront, so there will be plenty of time to take a lunch break or shop in Gulfport’s downtown.

Tickets cost $10 in advance at Gulfport Beach Bazaar or at pinkflamingohometour.com, and $15 at the door. Registration is at the Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd., where you’ll receive a map and wristband.

To ensure social distancing, ticket sales will be limited. And sorry, no pets allowed.

The Pink Flamingo Tour of Gardens is a fundraiser for the Gulfport Merchants Chamber. Like all Chamber-sponsored events, the tour adheres to GulfportSTRONG, a heightened safety awareness campaign that assures CDC protocols including masking, social distancing and hand sanitizing are met or exceeded.

Learn more at pinkflamingohometour.com or find the event on Facebook.

Volunteers Needed

It’s not too late to sign up to volunteer for the 16th Annual Pink Flamingo Tour of Gardens. It’s an outdoor affair that shows off the gardens, backyards, pools, chickens and other delights at homes all over Gulfport. Volunteering includes free admission to the tour. Interested? Email volunteer@visitgulfportflorida.com.

The Gabber Garden Tour Scavenger Hunt