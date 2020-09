Lucky needs some luck again. Her family moved out of the country and this solid black beauty was returned to SOS. The 2-year-old is quite affectionate and completely vetted.

Meet Lucky at Save Our Strays’ facility in Pinellas Park, where about 25 cats reside while waiting for forever homes. Call 727-545-1116 for an appointment.

View SOS felines at saveourstraysinc.com.