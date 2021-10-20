Are You South Pasadena’s Next Mayor?

The election that will determine South Pasadena’s mayor for the next four years is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022; on Monday, November 1, the city invites qualified candidates to apply for the job.

“Candidates shall have been a resident of the city for one year and shall be a duly qualified elector of the city,” the City of South Pasadena released.

Potential mayors have a slim period of qualifying, beginning on noon Monday, November 1 and ending noon Monday, November 15.

Interested but need more details?

The city is holding an informational meeting on Tuesday, October 26, at 9 a.m. at South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S.

Contact cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com or 727-347-4171 for more information on who qualifies and how.

