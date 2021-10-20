Are You South Pasadena’s Next Mayor?

by

South Pasadena Florida City Hall with Flag
South Pasadena City Hall. Photo by June Johns.

The election that will determine South Pasadena’s mayor for the next four years is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022; on Monday, November 1, the city invites qualified candidates to apply for the job. 

“Candidates shall have been a resident of the city for one year and shall be a duly qualified elector of the city,” the City of South Pasadena released. 

Potential mayors have a slim period of qualifying, beginning on noon Monday, November 1 and ending noon Monday, November 15. 

Interested but need more details?

The city is holding an informational meeting on Tuesday, October 26, at 9 a.m. at South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S. 

Contact cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com or 727-347-4171 for more information on who qualifies and how. 

 

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: