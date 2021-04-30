Are You Spring Cleaning Safely?

Is it a drive? Sure. Is it worth it? Yes, says the county.

If you’re doing a bit of spring cleaning, there’s one safe way to dispose of electronics and chemicals, including automotive fluids, rechargeable batteries, fuel, paint, cleaning supplies, pesticides and fluorescent bulbs and other devices that contain mercury, as well as electronics like cell phones, computers, TVs, power supplies and monitors.

These items can be dangerous sitting around in your garage, and should never be disposed of in your regular garbage pickup.

The Household and Electronics and Chemical Collection Center is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at at 2855 109th Ave. N., in St. Petersburg.

When preparing materials for disposal, the county tells residents not to mix chemicals together or put them in dark plastic bags; you should keep products in original, labeled containers, if possible. Individual batteries should be put in separate plastic bags or cover the terminals with heavy tape to prevent short-circuits.

Does gasoline go bad? The answer is yes.

The county reminds residents that, with hurricane season starting on June 1, now is the time to get rid of old generator fuel at the HEC. The shelf-life of gasoline is three to six months and up to one year for diesel fuel. So, add this to your annual hurricane preparations.

While the county does occasionally have mobile collection events, at the moment there isn’t another scheduled in southern Pinellas for this year, however residents can call 727-464-7500 or email waste@pinellascounty.org for more information, or to possibly schedule service.

For detailed information about accepted items, quantity limits and hours visit pinellascounty.org/hec3.

The county can’t accept air conditioning units and other large appliances, microwaves, printers, radioactive, biological or infectious waste, fire extinguishers, tires and propane tanks larger than one pound. Find disposal options for hundreds of items in the “Where Does it Go?” search tool at pinellascounty.org/wheredoesitgo.

