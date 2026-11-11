‘Are You Staying, Mandy Boyle?’ — A Rom-Com With a Message

Typically this newspaper reviews books about Florida or written by Florida writers.

Typically.

When a press release for Are You Staying, Mandy Boyle? showed up, though, we made an exception. It’s set mostly in Vermont, which is almost as far north as you can get in the United States without getting government-funded healthcare. Author Melanie Moore lives in Columbus, Ohio, which is not a state known for warm winters and white sandy beaches. Are You Staying, Mandy Boyle? has nothing to do with Florida.

So why are we reviewing it?

It’s a fictional story — her publisher markets it as a romantic comedy — that tells the heartbreaking truth about owning and running a small-town weekly newspaper. It’s funny and heartwarming and sobering all at once. Moore’s crafted a small town where everyone seems to know everyone’s business, and everyone has feelings about the local paper. There’s Facebook drama, a council member who steals money from the town, and a weekly paper that’s limping along despite how much the community relies on it.

Swap a snowstorm for a hurricane and Moore has written about Gulfport and The Gabber Newspaper.

Except, you’ll realize as you read the book, it’s not about The Gabber Newspaper. It’s about every paper like us in the United States. The themes echo from one newsroom to the next: Newspapers hold governments accountable. Newspapers keep a community informed. Newspapers matter.

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Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas. And, when we find something worth the drive, we cover art in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

And it’s incredibly difficult and heartbreaking to own one. In the story, Mandy Boyle writes an essay as part of a contest to win the paper so the current owner can retire. She wins and moves from a shrinking newsroom in New York City to an almost-bankrupt one in Vermont. She falls in love, makes friends, and finds herself utterly charmed by the community. Aside from the storyline about the paper running out of money, Are You Staying, Mandy Boyle? is a warm hug of a book, delightful through and through.

If you’ve ever wondered what a day in the life of a small-newspaper publisher looks like, or what goes through her head, read this book. Because as one, I can tell you Moore nailed it. She may as well have been in my head while she was writing it. She wasn’t — I’ve never met her, and I’d never heard of her before we received the press release about this book. That tells me we’re not the only ones living this story.

I won’t tell you how it ends, because it’s an excellent book that deserves to be read. But it’s a rom-com, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

Even if the message hits really close to home, at least this newspaper knows it is not alone.

Want to win a copy of this book? Email info@thegabber.com and tell us why you think local journalism matters. The winner will be announced Dec. 3.

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The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

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