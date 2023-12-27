ARK Innovation Center: An Incubator for Tech Start-Ups

The Pinellas County Commission held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new ARK Innovation Center Dec. 18.

ARK Invest collaborated with Tampa Bay Innovation Center to introduce The ARK Innovation Center. This new facility is a 45,000 square-foot business incubator to help tech start-ups grow, according to a recent press release.

The facility’s website states the building includes “a 150-person event center, an innovation lab for prototyping, a mixed reality studio, two state-of-the-art classrooms, conference rooms, and co-working space.”

“Thanks to the collective leadership and vision of the partners involved in this project, the new ARK Innovation Center business incubator will become a place where start-up founders can connect with mentors to make big ideas come to life, to bring innovation and technology to fruition, and to remove barriers to entrepreneurship,” said Janet C. Long, Chair of the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners.

ARK Innovation Center Plans

Tampa Bay Innovation Center partnered with Pinellas County, the City of St. Petersburg, and the U.S. Economic Development Authority on this project. The project cost approximately $16 million overall. The County provided a local match to the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s grant award for the project, according to the press release.

“Together we’ve embarked on a journey that will transform our entrepreneurial ecosystem. St. Pete has long been a haven for visionaries, innovators, and creators,” said Mayor Ken Welch. “The ARK Innovation Center stands as a symbol of our commitment to nurturing and showcasing the incredible talent that is in our community.”

The facility plans to accept applications for office spaces by Jan. 1. Applicants must qualify as an early-stage startup working on a scalable tech product. Check out the center’s website for more information on applications.

ARK Innovation Center, 1101 4th St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-547-7340, tbinnovates.com.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.