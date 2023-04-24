Just before midnight on April 18, the Pinellas County Jail found an inmate dead in his cell.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a bed sheet covering the door to the cell housing John William Goodwin, 40, of Largo.

“The deputy responded to the cell, pulled down the sheet and found Goodwin hanging from the vent with a ligature made from the sheet,” PCSO released in a statement. “Goodwin pronounced deceased on April 19, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m.”

On May 16, 2021, Goodwin allegedly attacked his ex-wife and her boyfriend with two knives. According to PSCO arrest records and court documents, the court charged him with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault for the alleged altercation.

The knife attack occurred between St. Petersburg and Gulfport city limits, near 46th Street and 25th Avenue South.

St. Petersburg Police arrested Goodwin and held him in the county jail during legal proceedings related to the attack.

On March 29, a Pinellas Circuit Court Judge ordered Goodwin to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

PCSO currently investigates Goodwin’s death.

Read more about the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.