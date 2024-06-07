The Jury is OUT: Talking with ArtOUT Juror Chad Mize

[First in a series of interviews with this year’s ArtOUT jurors.]

OUT Arts and Culture (formerly known as the LGBTQ Resource Center) has opened its 7th annual ArtOUT exhibition. Themed Art and Soul, the show is about “finding beauty, truth and authenticity in one’s own unique journey, while also contributing to the collective narrative of the LGBTQ+ community” — its collective soul, as it were.

Art and Soul

According to organizer Jana Steinhour, more than 30 works were submitted to the juried show from Florida, Michigan, and as far away as Canada. The ArtOUT steering committee made the first cut, eliminating works that didn’t fit the theme. Then three prominent Tampa Bay artists — muralist/curator Chad Mize, Pinellas Arts Village founder John Gascot, and gallerist/woodworker Ellen Newbauer — made Juror’s Choice selections.

The winning artists — Britt “Novafro” Freemon, Jazzy Erickson, and Perry deVick — are each receiving a $250 award. Their works are now on display at ArtLofts in downtown St. Pete. Other works in the show remain on view through June 30 at the Gulfport Public Library. The Gabber Newspaper spoke to all three jurors about the artworks that caught their eyes and fed their souls.

Art and Soul: Chad Mize

First up, Chad Mize, who chose Freemon’s “Evergreen Sol” (acrylic on canvas).

David Warner: In her artist’s statement, Freemon said the painting was inspired by Eric Effiong, a character in the Netflix series Sex Education. She wanted to show a queer person of color shedding his “protective stony exterior to stand in his light and embrace its glow.” In your juror’s comments, you complimented the composition and the body language, but you also liked how the artist statement “exactly reflected what was being presented.”

Chad Mize: As a curator I really love when people create something specific for the show that [responds to] the prompt. I’ve shown her work before. This didn’t sway my decision, but I’ve seen this artist progress over the years. It’s just awesome to see an artist develop their style.

DW: What was your impression of the entries overall?

Mize: I thought they were good overall. The work was very diverse. I knew like 12 of the artists personally or have shown their work. [ArtOUT artists] Perry deVick and Summer Hue got married at one of the last openings in MIZE gallery, The Female Gaze.

DW: Your latest curated exhibition [opening June 7 at The Factory] is called Bliss, a switch from some of your past shows, which took inspiration from “the trials and tribulations within the political climate.” What brings you bliss, in your own and others’ artworks?

Mize: For me, bliss is putting on these exhibits and exposing these artists. In my work I’m inspired by nature… two dolphins and a sunset and a pelican, when the moon is showing between day and night. I just love that moment in time — kinda like my church.

DW: How has being an out gay man helped you bring joy to the world?

Mize: When you’re authentic to yourself, then you [don’t have to] worry about yourself or put on a persona of what you really aren’t… We just continue to spread our love. We’re not going to be silenced.

Who’s OUT? See the work Chad Mize — and others — chose for Art & Soul

ArtOUT Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport and ArtLofts, 10 5th St. N., St. Petersburg. Through June 30. Awards reception at ArtLofts, June 8, 5-9 p.m.

Bliss The Factory St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Opening reception June 7, 6-10 p.m.

