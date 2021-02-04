February First Friday Art Walk Features Cool Art and Grant Award Winner

Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk is slated for February 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the downtown waterfront district. February’s featured artist of the month is Patricia Kluwe Deridian, a Creative Pinellas Emerging Artist grant winner. She will show her work outside the Brenda McMahon Gallery, where she’ll be the Featured Artist of the Month for February.

McMahon described Deridian’s style as “wonderful, loose and open brushstrokes with a smart urban appeal.”

First Friday Art Walk, hosted by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber and Carroway + Rose, is a juried event that showcases artists throughout Gulfport and the Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast areas.

visitgulfportflorida.com/first-friday-art-walk

Mize Gallery Keeps It Cute and Uptown

The latest exhibit at Mize Gallery opens this Friday, February 5. Titled Keep It Cute, the curated show features 25 artists who specialize in Cute and have created a piece of art that is cute in nature, such as Elena Øhlander’s whimsical “All That Glitters is Not Gold.”

The exhibition opens virtually at 6 p.m. on Facebook and at 7 p.m. on Instagram. View the exhibit at the gallery, which is open Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment.

In addition, the third outdoor Uptown Market featuring four local artists happens February 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., also at 689 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg.

fb.com/mizegallery; Instagram.com/mizegallery

More Mize: A Call to Artists

Mize Gallery is curating a new group exhibit in conjunction with Fairgrounds St. Pete for May 2021 – and interested artists are invited to apply. The theme is “FLA,” inspired by all things Florida, such as vintage Florida, retro, fun and pop.

The exhibit will show at Mize Gallery for the month of May. Then it travels to Fairgrounds St. Pete/The Factory for June.

Interested artists should send their concept to info@chadmize.com.