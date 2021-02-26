Art Blooms in the Food Forest

Art is in bloom with the Food Forest Garden Art Exhibit on Saturday, March 6 in the Clymer Park Food Forest Garden. Nineteen local artists will show their work and participate in an mini-mural art benefit as one of 14 gardens in the Pink Flamingo Garden Tour.

Artists range from ages 7 to 75, in mediums that include paint, mosaic, wood, cloth and found materials. Many familiar names will be contributing, and the fifth-grade Sunflower School students will show new paintings inspired by the theme “How does your garden grow?”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also feature a seed giveaway, tours of the Gulfport Food Forest at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and a plant sale where shoppers have the option to take home their purchase or plant it in the food forest.

On Friday night, March 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Artful Earthscapes/Pitzen Studios, 1301 49th St. S, kicks off a preview of the featured art work. Shoppers can bid to purchase art in the silent auction and enjoy music, food and fellowship. Proceeds from the sale of plants and art benefit the education programs of the food forest.

For more, follow Gulfport Food Forest on Facebook or visit eatbegrow.com.

Gulfport’s Got Art in the Yard

Karen Behmke Love, Jill Rice and Margo Dalgetty, working with Gulfport Councilmember April Thanos, took an idea to help all Gulfport artists and made it into a reality with this March’s Art in the Yard.

The first of a series of quarterly events was approved by the City of Gulfport for March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations throughout Gulfport. Some locations also feature local musicians at their stops. Biking and walking is encouraged.

All Gulfport artists are invited to participate in this community art event, either in their own yards or in others. The only criteria is that each piece be an original work, not resale pieces.

“Artists can share yard space. When they fill out the application to be on the map showing all locations, they should put the exhibition address rather than their own. Groups of artists may appeal to shoppers for convenience,” says Dalgetty. “Sign up, save the date and start creating.”

Get the signup form, which includes a map of locations, here.

For more, check out the Art in the Yard Facebook page.

Battle for the ‘Burg Art War

Guerrilla Art Market, an outlet for local artists to sell art, is hosting EPIC Art Wars, “Battle For The Burg” at Bayboro Brewing, 2390 5th Ave. S. in St Pete on March 13 at 6 p.m. The event will pit local artists, two on each team, against each other in a creative fight to the finish. The art battle features artists Brooklyn, Artist Lulu, Derek Donnelly, Van der Luc, Aurailieus, Pedro Hernandez, Zulu and iBOMS painting a huge wall, live, along with a food truck rally, live music and, of course, beer. Organizers encourage folks to vote for their favorite team and bid on the finished work to add to your collection.

If you can’t make it in person, they will also live stream it at fb.com/guerrillaartmarket.

First Friday Art Walk

This month’s First Friday Art Walk in Gulfport’s waterfront district – March 5 at 5 p.m. – features 15 emerging and professional artists, including painters, jewelers and fiber artists, and numerous ArtJones artists, including Diane Bragg, Berkeley Grimball and Elizabeth Neily.

The featured artist of the month at Brenda McMahon Gallery is Janet Ruppel, of New York City, whose art portrays figurative expressionism in modern vivid colors including oil, charcoal and acrylics. She now has a studio in St. Petersburg.

For more, click here.