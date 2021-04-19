Art Challenge Celebrates One Year Anniversary

The Art Challenge celebrated its unintentional inaugural anniversary on Sunday. The popular Facebook group was meant to last one month as a way to support Gulfport artists during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns. Instead, it became a platform for artists to show their work, try new skills and enjoy a sense of community by posting their work according to a weekly, sometimes daily, prompt such as “Selfie,” “Spring” or “Crown.” Prompts often include a twist or double meaning such as “Vane/Vein” or “Pet/Pet Peeve.” Today, the group is ongoing and has 500 international members.

Search for “Art Challenge” on Facebook to request membership.

PixelStix Signs On to Urban Parks Technology

PixelStix, the innovative art app that allows users to experience local art, history or architecture as an interactive gallery with the touch of a phone, is expanding to park signage. The company recently used their “mural plaque technology” to create the PixelStix Interpretive Sign for urban parks and includes maps, community videos and videos of the local ecology.

The software company is active in the local arts community, using their technology to help promote local art events, benefits, and the SHINE Mural Festival.

For more, find them on Facebook and Instagram or at pixelstix.com.

Art in the Yard Take Two

Gulfport’s second Art in the Yard event has been approved for November 6, 2021. The hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to give people more time to shop. The city-sponsored event was organized by local artists to support the Gulfport arts community, and the first iteration in March was a huge success.

In the meantime, check out the Art in the Yard space for artists and shoppers at Beach House 5317 in Gulfport.

For more, find Art in the Yard on Facebook.

